Armed police swarm Shrewsbury street - with video
Police with guns and dogs descended on a quiet Shrewsbury road in a major operation.
Residents of Fitzalan Road saw armed officers searching an alleyway and pointing their firearms at a terraced house in the adjoining Dutton Green at about 5.30pm yesterday.
WATCH: Police operation captured on video by Kev Austin:
Police cars and motorbikes filled the road, after at least five police vehicles were seen speeding down the A5 towards Shrewsbury beforehand.
West Mercia Police have been approached for comment.
