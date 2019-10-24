Menu

Armed police swarm Shrewsbury street - with video

By Rob Smith | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Police with guns and dogs descended on a quiet Shrewsbury road in a major operation.

The police operation in Shrewsbury. Picture: Kev Austin

Residents of Fitzalan Road saw armed officers searching an alleyway and pointing their firearms at a terraced house in the adjoining Dutton Green at about 5.30pm yesterday.

WATCH: Police operation captured on video by Kev Austin:

Armed police operation in Shrewsbury

Police cars and motorbikes filled the road, after at least five police vehicles were seen speeding down the A5 towards Shrewsbury beforehand.

West Mercia Police have been approached for comment.

