Crash between lorry and car at busy Shrewsbury roundabout
A crash between a lorry and a car caused disruption in Shrewsbury roundabout this morning.
It happened at around 7.10am.
No people were trapped in the vehicles. It is not yet known if anyone was injured.
Shropshire Fire said: "Three fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Wellington.
"RTC involving one HGV and one private car, no persons were found to be trapped, crew made vehicles safe."
