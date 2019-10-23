Appeal lodged over refusal for new Shropshire crematorium

The Secretary of State will now have the final say on whether applicant Ed Aldridge can build a new crematorium, with cremation specialists Westerleigh, on fields off the A5 between Shrewsbury and Oswestry.

Earlier this year, Shropshire councillors said the facility, which was planned for a site near Nesscliffe, was in the wrong location and voted to defer the application at a planning meeting in March. In July, members of the council's planning committee went against officer's recommendations and refused to grant permission for the scheme.

Planning officers had said the plans should be given the go-ahead but councillors voted 4-3 to refuse planning permission on the basis of the cumulative affect of the proximity to the A5, poultry farms, low-flying aircraft and the adverse affect on residents.

Written representations are now being invited ahead of a planning inspectorate decision and a spokeswoman for Shropshire Council's planning services department said: "An appeal has been made to the Secretary of State against the decision of Shropshire Council to refuse to grant planning permission.

"We have forwarded all the representations made to us on the application to the Planning Inspectorate and the appellant. These will be considered by the inspector when determining the appeal."

Anyone wishing to make a representation should do so by November 25.

Great Ness and Little Ness Parish Council have also objected to the scheme and said that the location was not sustainable and was not well placed to serve relevant populations.

Councillors suggested any new crematorium should be closer to Shrewsbury and Telford, rather than towards Oswestry.

The MoD had also raised concerns about the noise from Nesscliffe Army Camp which is regularly used to train helicopter pilots, and the affect it will have on services at the crematorium. The RAF Helicopter Noise Liaison Group said it may consider not using the Nesscliffe Camp in future, should the plans go ahead.

Local funeral directors were in favour, citing long waiting times of up to six weeks for people to say goodbye to their loved ones.