Shropshire Festival of Remembrance

The popular event in the county’s remembrance season calendar will feature musical items by the Shrewsbury Brass Band.

In addition to a parade of Legion Standards, there will be a presentation by the Army in the county and the voices of the locally based Shropshire Girls Choir and the Of One Accord Choir.

The Shropshire Girls' Choir have performed at the Symphony Hall Birmingham and the Royal Albert Hall.

Of One Accord is a mixed voice choir based in Shrewsbury, which was formed in 1985 by a group of friends brought together by their love of music.

There will also be a presentation by Paralympian Nick Beighton who lost both legs above the knee in 2009 whilst on active service in Afghanistan.

He went to school and sixth form in Shrewsbury before going on to the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, and subsequently joining the Royal Engineers.

He is a British paralympic rower and paracanoeist.

The evening at Theatre Severn concludes with a traditional Service of Remembrance.

Tickets cost £12 and are available from theatresevern.co.uk, 01743 281281.