Shrewsbury caravan show raises hundreds for charity

The money was collected by volunteers from the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund at the West Midlands Caravan & Motorhome New 2020 Model Show, hosted by Salop Leisure from September 28 to October 6.

The charity has launched a £105,000 appeal to fund two EBUS scopes that help with the diagnosis of lung cancer. The new machines will reduce the need for invasive surgery, meaning the process and outcome are quicker for the patient.

The two scopes will be used at the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

For the second year running, volunteers from the charity served tea and coffee to customers over both weekends of the show.

“We are really grateful to Salop Leisure for their continued support,” said Lizzy Coleman, Lingen Davies Cancer Fund’s events and fundraising officer. “The caravan event allows us to raise awareness of the charity and collect vital funds for local cancer services.

“Our charity covers Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and Mid Wales and people came from these areas and much farther afield to attend the show. We are striving to engage with local businesses, so it’s a really positive step for us to be working with Salop Leisure.

Ed Glover, Salop Leisure’s marketing manager, said the company was delighted to raise money for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, which does so much good work supporting cancer patients across Shropshire and Mid Wales.