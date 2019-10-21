Runners get moving for children's charity

Claudia Campbell and Harriet Hamlet ran more than 16 miles to raise funds for The Movement Centre in Gobowen, near Oswestry.

The centre helps children with conditions such as cerebral palsy to gain control of their movement and in some cases learn to walk.

But in August it was revealed that the centre would lose its NHS funding, meaning it would need to raise its own money to make up the shortfall.

The pair, who both live in Shrewsbury, ran the Chester 'Metric Marathon', which covers 26.2 kilometres, or 16.3 miles.

Harriet, 32, and Claudia, 31, who both live in Shrewsbury, said they wanted to help after hearing how the loss of NHS money would impact on the centre.

Harriet, who lives in Cherry Orchard, said: “It was a real challenge to complete our first Metric Marathon, but we really enjoyed the day.

"It was a great atmosphere and the crowd were fantastic, cheering us on to the finish line.

Claudia, from Baschurch, added: “We were both so proud to complete the race and to raise funds for The Movement Centre. “We want to say a very big thank everyone who has supported us and donated."

They added that it enabled them to complete a personal sporting goal while supporting a worthy cause.

In July 2019 the charity lost all NHS support, which amounted to £100,000 in 2018.

Victoria Handbury-Madin, chief executive of The Movement Centre thanked the pair for their efforts.

“Claudia and Harriet did fantastically well and we can’t thank them enough for their support,” she said.

"We can only continue our work with the kind support of fundraisers and volunteers so that we can continue to help children with movement disabilities to reach their full potential."

The run, which took place on October 6, included the city's famous landmarks, including the Roman walls and Chester Cathedral, as well as the stunning Cheshire countryside and villages.