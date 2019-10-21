Menu

Historic Shrewsbury building refurbished into guest house

By Keri Trigg | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

One of Shrewsbury's most historic houses has been restored after it began to sink into the ground.

Wesley House

The John Wesley plaque

One of the bedrooms

The newly refurbished interior

The front of the house before the refurbishment

Wesley House in Fish Street dates back to the 15th century and John Wesley, founder of the Methodist Church, preached from it in 1761.

The Grade II listed building had fallen into disrepair over the decades, but after four years of work, a bit of vision and a lot of money, it is now ready to open its doors again.

Owner Jo Henshaw said: "I just saw it and fell in love with it straight away. It's in a lovely location, a lovely cobbled street right in the centre of the town.

"I just thought I could make a lovely holiday let, and maybe somewhere to retire to later on."

Jo owns Charnwood Guest House in London Road and holiday let Sunday School House in Swan Hill, and thought Wesley House would be a great addition to her portfolio – but the refurbishment was not plain sailing.

A new sole plate had to be inserted to stop the house sinking, and the whole rear wall had to be rebuilt.

Jo said: "Everything that could have gone wrong has.

"The surveyor said it was fine, then I found out afterwards that it was sinking.

"It is a timber framed listed building and everything has got to be in line with conservation.

"It is not a modern house so I couldn't modernise it all. I have tried to keep it all as authentic and original as I can."

Inside the house during the refurbishment

There were some pleasant surprises though, like the discovery of the building's original range, which had been boarded up since 1949.

Jo also made it her mission to "showcase the town" wherever possible, including a custom splashback in the kitchen featuring images of Shrewsbury landmarks.

With the renovation complete, Jo was joined by Shrewsbury mayor Phil Gillam and town crier Martin Wood at its official opening.

She said: "I think I'm mad, I don't know why I did it. If I had known when I bought it the amount of work I would have to do, I probably wouldn't have.

"It has been a long, long labour of love."

Bookings can be made at stayinshrewsbury.com

