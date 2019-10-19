Shrewsbury guide dog charity crusade as 8,500 volunteers sought

Current projections show that by the year 2050, there will be four million people in the UK negotiating with the challenges that are created through life with sight loss.

Guide Dogs are rising to this challenge and have set a target of filling an extra 8,500 roles by 2023 as they move from 24,500 to 33,000 roles filled by volunteers.

Shrewsbury community fundraising development officer Mary Conner said: “There has never been a more exciting time to volunteer for Guide Dogs, not only are we embracing new ways of volunteering but there is more variety in the volunteer opportunities we have to offer than ever before.

“For example, we are looking for exciting roles like an area speaker co-ordinator, a name a puppy co-ordinator, and group co-ordinators to name a few”.

People who feel they have the skills and the passion to support Guide Dogs, in the pursuit of making the world a more accessible place for those living with a visual impairment can go to guidedogs.org.uk/volunteering for more information about the wide variety of roles available or call the Community Team on 0345 1430226.