Film artist exhibits in Shrewsbury

International puppeteer turned artist, Graham Maiden is one of more than 20 artists,who are taking part in the exhibition with a difference in Shrewsbury.

Stranger Things is a world away from the more usual exhibitions seen at the Bear Steps.

It features the macabre, the gothic and other surreal and horror works by painters, sculptors and other artists.

Bear steps manager, Dave Lupine, said it was the seventh year that the them had been the subject of an Autumn exhibition there.

"We have been so lucky to attract Graham as I know he has wanted to exhibit back in Shropshire for some time," he said.

After studying at Wolverhampton Art College he works for theatre and then film animation before moving to San Francisco in the 1990s working on James and the Giant Peach.

He returned to the UK working on the Chicken Run then Corpse Bride with Tim Burton.

Graham then turned his attention to painting and sculpture and is now based in Spain.

Advertising

Mr Lupine said the Shrewsbury exhibition also included work by Walking Dead illustrator Charlie Adlard, Ralph Steadman and Luis Royo.

The exhibition will be open from 10-4pm every day except Sundays until October 26.

Operating in the 15th century restored building known as “The Bear Steps” at the centre of medieval Shrewsbury, the art gallery is a place for both budding and professional artists to display their work.