Gryff Rhys Jones speaks out for historic buildings in visit to Shrewsbury

The Not the Nine O'Clock News star who has gone on to become a popular documentary presenter has returned to stand-up and was at Theatre Severn in the town last night.

During the day the president of Civic Voice, which encompasses the UK's Civic Societies, opened a new exhibition at the 15th Century Bear Steps the home of the Shrewsbury branch and was given a tour of the town's historic centre.

"I have been to Shrewsbury many times but never had the time to see these wonderful buildings," he said.

"It is thanks to bodies like Shrewsbury Civic Society that the heart of the town, with its layers of history, still exists. I would urge everyone with an interest in Shrewsbury to consider joining the civic society and help protect these buildings for the future."

He stressed that ancient buildings needed to have a role.

"They should not simply be bottled in aspic and that is why it is important to work with the private sector and private owners and ensure they continue to have a have a purpose."

Mr Rhys Jones, who was awarded an OBE earlier this year for his services National Civic Society Movement, charity and entertainment said he was delighted to hear that people still lived in the centre of Shrewsbury.

"If town centres do not not have people living in them, they will die," he said.

"To many towns have driven people out and now they are suffering."