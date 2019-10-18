100 sites across Shropshire on Historic England's at Risk Register

And joining the mills, churches and mottes this year is an 18th century house of unique architectural interest.

Historic England published their register today and it provides an annual snapshot of the critical health of England’s most valued historic places, and those most at risk of being lost.

Many of the sites in Shropshire have been on the Register for a number of years; however, this year Park House in Wem has been added.

The three-storey building, which retains a high quality original interior, has been sub-divided into flats. A large section of brickwork has fallen out, leaving the inner construction exposed to the weather. An absentee freeholder means that discussions are on-going between the leaseholders and the local authority.

The Flaxmill

While there are still many sites that remain at risk from inaction from owners, there are good news stories with the work on the Ditherington Flax Mill site continuing apace as stakeholders ensure the future of the world’s first iron framed building.

Louise Brennan, regional director Midlands for Historic England, said: “The message is clear – heritage needs to be saved and investing in heritage pays. It helps to transform the places where we live, work and visit, creating successful and distinctive places in the county for us and for future generations to enjoy.

“But there’s more work to do. There are buildings still on the Heritage at Risk Register that are ideal for rescue and capable of being brought back in to meaningful use and generating an income, contributing to the local community and economy. These are the homes, shops, offices and cultural venues of the future.

“Historic England’s experience shows that with the right partners, imaginative thinking and robust business planning, we can be confident in finding creative solutions for often complex sites.”

Across the Midlands as a whole there are 889 sites on the Register, 20 more than in 2018.

These are broken down into buildings and structures, places of worship, conservation areas, parks and gardens and archaeological sites.

Moseley School of Art

However, 59 sites have been removed, with success stories such as the removal of the former Moseley School of Art, now known as the Moseley Community Hub at the School of Art, following a programme of repairs and restoration, funded in part by a £260,000 Historic England grant. It is now once more a thriving centre for arts and culture.