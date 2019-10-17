Livestock on the road warning for Shropshire

Farmers are also being asked to ensure fences and gates are secure.

Officers say that in the past week numerous incidents of livestock roaming loose on the highway have been reported across the county.

Police had reports of a deer on the B4393 near Loton Park, Alberbury and on the A4116 between Far Forest and Cleedownton last week.

Cows were reported on roads at Nox near Yockleton, between Cockshutt to Ellesmere road, Ellesmere and St Martins, Minsterley and Pontesbury and at Hatton, Church Stretton and there were also reports of sheep on the A49 between Bayston Hill and Dorrington, the B4364 between Burwarton and Cleobury Mortimer and on Ingleby Way in Shrewsbury.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "Elsewhere, mud has been causing problems for drivers and local highways as the last of the harvest is being collected in the recent rains. Drive with care, an animal might be on the road round the next bend."