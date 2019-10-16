Did you see the dummies with the dummy? Shrewsbury shop appeal after mannequin stolen in break-in

The culprits targeted popular clothing store Inocencia in Castle Street on Friday night, trashing the display and leaving the owners counting up a cost of up to £2,500 in damage and stolen goods.

In a cruel twist of irony, the display in question was dubbed the "Shrewsbury Weekend Offender", and featured clothing with a prison uniform twist including a shirt with HMP Shrewsbury written on it.

Co-owner Shezz Sivri believes someone must have seen a thief walking around the town carrying the dummy, worth up to £1,000, and hopes someone comes forward with information.

He said: "They walked off with the mannequin, surely someone must have seen something. It's not like you could shove it under your jumper.

"We've had about £1,000 worth of clothing stolen. They took shirts, an overshirt, a kagoul jacket, joggers, and an aquascutum hat.

"The mannequin is worth about £500 to £1,000, the graphics cost about £500 and the window will probably cost £200.

"We put a lot of effort into our shop front. It's important for people to see for us to market our merchandise.

"They know what they wanted to take. They've just smashed and grabbed it really."

Advertising

Costly

He added: "I can see there was two of them. You can see the shadows on the CCTV.

"There was a bike in the window, an Amica which is worth about £1,000. They took it out but then put it back."

It was a tenant of Mr Sivri who alerted him to the break in.

Advertising

He said: "The police couldn't get hold of us, one of our tenants sent me a picture and asked what was going on. I rushed here to have a look at it."

He added: "We've been going since 1999. We're an independent shop so it's more costly to us.

"Fortunately we didn't have to shut down. But people were talking about it. It's not ideal, we've got plenty of other things to be getting on with at this time of year."

A police spokeswoman said: "Police are carrying out enquiries after a Inocenia in Castle Street in Shrewsbury was broken into.

"The break-in happened overnight on Friday, October 11 into Saturday, October 12.

"Enquiries are on-going and police are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 22/95335/19 or alternatively they can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."