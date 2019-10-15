Shrewsbury 'Spice Girls' make charity a wanna

The team from Shrewsbury legal firm Aaron & Partners were a law unto themselves as they adopted the guises of Baby, Sporty, Scary, and Ginger.

Their entry into the annual coracle event staged on the River Severn in Shrewsbury was part of overall fundraising efforts by the firm's staff which have raised over £1,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Other activities by the practice have included holding a coffee morning and selling home-made treats for dogs.

The "If You Wanna Be My Lawyer" coracle team were Phoebe Bishton (corporate and commercial paralegal), Zoe Lloyd (corporate & commercial solicitor), Katie Hughes-Beddows (family law solicitor), and Jonny Edwards (marketing manager).

But they would have probably been better at singing than coracle racing as they were knocked out in the first heat of the race.

Worthy

Trish Randles, a real estate partner at the firm, added to the fundraising efforts by baking, selling and delivering over 80 bags of dog biscuits to colleagues, clients and professional contacts.

Aaron and Partners also held a coffee morning where staff came together to buy and sell cakes over coffees and teas, adding to the fundraising total, and continuing the firm’s long-running support for Macmillan.

Advertising

Trish, a member of the coracle committee who organise and run the event, said: “The coracle race is great fun and provides excellent networking and teambuilding opportunities, as well as it being a fantastic way to raise money for such a worthy cause. It is a popular annual event in Shropshire and as a firm, we are incredibly proud to be involved.

“This year our staff have made a huge effort to fundraise for Macmillan, from taking part in the coracle race to car washing and baking and selling treats. It has been a fantastic effort across the firm. In many cases, members of staff have dedicated their free time to contribute to the fundraising campaign and have even roped in family members, including dogs, to help.

“Having undergone significant growth throughout the past few years, we are keen to support worthy causes. Macmillan’s cancer support work is close to many people’s hearts – including many of our own staff. It is a wonderful charity for all of us to get behind.”