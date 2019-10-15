Shropshire Mind receives £2,400 boost from housing group

Staff at Connexus chose Shropshire Mind as their charity of the year threw themselves into organising raffles, dress down days and a quiz night.

The event was quizmaster Ed Burton's last as he prepared to retire from Connexus, and was hosted and sponsored by the Onslow Balti Lounge in Shrewsbury.

The quiz was supported by a number of local businesses and raised £1,260, taking the total raised by quizzes ran by Ed to just over £5,000.

Heather Ireland from Shropshire Mind said: “We are delighted to have received a cheque from Connexus.

"The money raised will go directly towards the support of the thousands of people each year that we help, either face to face, by telephone or email.

"We are open seven days each week in Shrewsbury and hold weekly groups in Ludlow, Bridgnorth, Oswestry, Market Drayton and Church Stretton.

"Mental health affects everyone at some point during our lives and we are here to provide that essential support within our local community."