Vehicle fires in Shropshire

By Sue Austin | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Shropshire firefighters dealt with two vehicle fires this afternoon .



At 4.25pm Shropshire Fire and Rescue service received a 999 call about a car on fire near to the Dobbies Garden Centre Shrewsbury.

Two fire crews from the town went to the scene.

Just after 3pm a horse transporter suffered a fire in its engine compartment at Tibberton near Newport.

Firefighters from the town donned breathing apparatus to fight the fire, bringing in under control in half an hour.

