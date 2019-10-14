Vehicle fires in Shropshire

At 4.25pm Shropshire Fire and Rescue service received a 999 call about a car on fire near to the Dobbies Garden Centre Shrewsbury.

Two fire crews from the town went to the scene.

Just after 3pm a horse transporter suffered a fire in its engine compartment at Tibberton near Newport.

Firefighters from the town donned breathing apparatus to fight the fire, bringing in under control in half an hour.