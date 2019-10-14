Earth tremor felt in Shropshire

Scores of people took to social media in the county to ask if anyone had felt a shuddering or rumbling about about 6pm.

They said their houses creaked and there was a light shaking of the ground that lasted five to 10 seconds.

International earthquake monitors reported a 3.5 magnitude tremor centred on an area north of Swansea. Although the Welsh valleys are 100 miles from where the rumblings were heard, a geological fault line that includes the Church Stretton Fault Zone may have helped the tremor carry.

EQAlerts: #Earthquake M3.5 UNITED KINGDOM - 14km de Swansea 5mins ago 14 Oct 16:52 UTC - report/info: https://t.co/6jYdZlNKWW — geotecnia.ONLINE (@geotecniaonline) October 14, 2019

One of those worried by the phenomenon was Pauline Henshaw from Pontesbury. She said there was an unusual shudder from the ground.

Her facebook post brought more reports from people reporting they have heard and felt rumblings from as far as Clun, Bishops Castle and Church Stretton as well as in many parts of Shrewsbury from Radbrook and Meole Brace and the town centre as well as further north in Ford.

One person in Belle Vue at first it was a freight train passing their home, others said they at first thought lorries were going past their houses.