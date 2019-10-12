Youth services views sought by council

A consultation has opened to review the delivery of existing support provided by Shropshire Council.

A Task and Finish Group has been looking at the current youth provision. A review is necessary as the arrangements currently in place are due to come to an end and the council needs to make decisions concerning how youth provision should be delivered in the future.

A national review was launched in July in to how local authorities should secure activities and services for young people.

With an increase in youth crime, exploitation and demand on Children’s Social Care, there is a growing focus nationally, on the work local authorities need to undertake to ensure the most vulnerable young people can access and receive the support they need.

The consultation runs until the end of the month and Shropshire Council understands it needs to gather the views of local people, children and young people and local services and organisations. The council hopes the information will allow it to shape the way youth support and activities are delivered in the future and prioritise future spending.

The council hopes that the outcome of the consultation will ensure qualified support workers are in place across the county and the council will work to address emerging social issues and concerns such as youth violence, knife crime and county lines.

A Shropshire Council spokesman said: "Shropshire Council would like to propose a model of support to young people that would incorporate both universal, open access groups and more targeted support through outreach work (meeting young people where they are at, in schools and in places where they choose to congregate). Detached youth work is a model of youth work practice, targeted at vulnerable young people, which takes place on young people’s own territory such as streets, cafes, parks and pubs at times that are appropriate to them and on their terms.

"Youth workers would be employed to cover an area of Shropshire so they can get to know their communities. It is suggested that a team of six workers would be required."

Anyone wanting to take part in the consultation can complete an online survey at shropshire.gov.uk/get-involved/youth-support-consultation/ email TellUs@shropshire.gov.uk or write to Youth Consultation 2019, c/o Shropshire Council, Feedback and Insight Team (1L23), Shirehall, Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, Shropshire. SY2 6ND. The closing date for comments is October 31.