Chicken farm plans to go before committee

Great Ness Poultry Ltd has applied to add an extra 200,000 chickens to its unit north east of Kinton, near Shrewsbury.

The plans are due to go before Shropshire Council’s Northern Planning Committee next Tuesday, but are recommended for refusal.

Kelvin Hall, planning case officer, said the plans had originally gone before councillors in July, but were deferred for more information.

He said: “The original officer recommendation was that planning permission be refused due to insufficient information having been submitted to enable the planning authority to assess the impact of the development.

“Since that time the applicant has submitted further and revised information. This includes a noise report, a manure management plan, and amendments to the proposal to omit the agricultural workers dwelling.

“The planning application seeks permission for the erection of four poultry rearing buildings, nine feed bins and other ancillary works as part of the expansion of the existing enterprise at Kinton.

“The proposed development would increase the number of birds at the site by 200,000, with each poultry building accommodating 50,000 birds.

“Together with the existing buildings, this would result in a total number of birds at the site of 400,000.”

Great Ness Parish Council objected to the plans on the basis that cumulative impact of amenity, noise and odour and vehicle movements; however, the Environment Agency did not object.

Members of the parish council said: “Taking account of the number of other sheds in the area, the council has concerns regarding cumulative impact of amenity, noise and odour and vehicle movements.

“The impact assessments should also assess and address how it will affect new housing, such as that being constructed on The Crescent.

“The application does not include a waste management plan. There needs to be a higher bund to actually screen effectively as at present only small hedging planted.”

Recommending refusal, Mr Hall added: “The proposed development has the potential to have a significant adverse effects on the environment.

“Satisfactory assessments of potential direct and indirect impacts from odour, noise, manure management, ammonia and transport have not been included in the Environmental Statement.”