Tributes paid to 'caring and compassionate' former Shrewsbury mayoress

Jackie Brennand died on October 1. The date of her funeral is yet to be announced.

A former chair of the Shrewsbury in Bloom committee, Mrs Brennand was a committed councillor who was known for her compassion and enthusiasm.

Helen Ball, town clerk for Shrewsbury Town Council, said: “Jackie was a true ambassador for Shrewsbury, representing her local residents and the town on everything she did.

“I first met her at my interview to become Town Clerk over 10 years ago and her passion for her work as a councillor was evident. She chaired both the Planning Committee and Recreation & Leisure Committee and even when she ceased being a councillor she loved her role as Shrewsbury in Bloom Chairman.

“We will all certainly miss her caring and compassionate nature, her energy and enthusiasm and her wish to put something back into the town she dearly loved.”

Representing Column Ward for Shrewsbury Town Council until 2013, she was also chair of both the Planning Committee and the Recreation and Leisure Committee from 2009 until 2013.

Sadly missed

Councillor Peter Nutting, former Leader of the Town Council, added: “Jackie was a great ambassador for the town when she was Mayoress between 1996 and 1997 when her late husband Keith was Mayor.

“She was an active member of the Town Council until 2013 and her death has come as a shock to us all. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time.”

Mrs Brennand was a member of Shrewsbury in Bloom from 2005 and on the formation of Shrewsbury Town Council in 2009, she became chair of the committee, a position she held until she stepped down in April 2015.

Councillor Keith Roberts, who followed Mrs Brennand as chairman of Shrewsbury in Bloom, said: “Jackie was an enthusiastic member of the Bloom Committee and worked well with the local schools to encourage the next generation of gardeners to get involved with all aspects of gardening.

“During her time as chair of the Bloom Committee, Shrewsbury achieved five Gold Awards, including the prestigious RHS Champion of Champions award in 2014, when the presentation was held at Theatre Severn. She will be sadly missed by everyone who came into contact with her.”