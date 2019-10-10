Firework displays will light up the sky

The Shrewsbury Bonfire and Fireworks Spectacular will take place at the Greenhous West Mid Showground on November 2, and will once again feature two fireworks displays.

Visitors can attend one or both displays for the same price and will also be entertained by a funfair, plenty of food and drink options and free sparklers for the children.

Jan Forrest, showground manager, said: “This will be the third year we have held two displays on the same evening and it has proved hugely successful.

“It means families with younger children have the option to come along to the early display, making it not too long a night. It’s a more family friendly show and not too loud for the youngsters.

“Visitors will, of course, be welcome to stay and join those coming to the later display if they so wish. The first event starts at 6.15pm and the second, main, display at 7.45pm.

“It’s a major event for the showground and one which raises a lot of money for the agricultural society’s Rural Charity.

“This year, there will only be a limited number of tickets available on the gate so it’s best to buy them in advance to avoid disappointment - it will also mean beating the queues on the day.

“Gates will open at 4pm and the bonfire will be lit one hour later. In addition to the bonfire and fireworks, there will be a great funfair along with various food and drink stands around the ground.

“It’s always a popular night, we have plenty going on to suit people of all ages and we have extensive free parking available on the showground.”

Tickets are priced at £10 adults, £5 children aged between six and 16, while under fives are admitted free. Family tickets are available at £25, which include two adults and three children. To buy tickets, visit westmidshowground.com or search West Mid Showground on Facebook.

Proceeds from the event go to the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society’s charity, The Rural Charity, which makes donations to various groups and organisations over the year, as well as ensuring the West Mid Showground continues to play a vital part in contributing to the local economy.