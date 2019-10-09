Shrewsbury traders and residents urged to help town centre sparkle this Christmas

Shrewsbury BID (Business Improvement District) is now taking orders for Christmas trees which attach to buildings – and people only have a few weeks to sign up.

The trees have become a familiar sight in the town centre in recent years, with many businesses and residents taking the opportunity to have a tree attached to brackets on their wall.

Anyone wishing to order one this year has until October 25 to get their orders in.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said: “The town centre always looks fantastic at Christmas and the individual trees on buildings are a big part of that.

Twinkling

“We want as many people as possible to get involved and really make Shrewsbury sparkle with lots of twinkling Christmas trees all around the town centre.

“We are trying to personally hand out order forms to town centre traders, and BID members will be getting email reminders, but if anyone needs any more information please just drop us a line.”

The trees are 4-foot Norway Spruce, supplied by Leaton Forest, and cost £40 (+VAT), including lights and installation by Potters Electrical. BID members receive a £5 discount.

If anyone is interested but does not have a bracket on their property, they can get more information by going to shrewsburybid.co.uk/bracket

To order a tree, go to shrewsburybid.co.uk and follow the links to the Christmas Trees page.

Shrewsbury BID can be contacted on 01743 358625 or by emailing info@shrewsburybid.co.uk