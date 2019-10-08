Advertising
Woman's wedding ring cut off by firefighters at Shrewsbury hospital
Firefighters had to cut a woman's wedding ring from her finger at hospital in Shrewsbury after it became stuck.
A crew was despatched to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital at around 6.30pm on Monday after receiving an urgent call.
A ring cutter was used to free the woman's finger and crews left the hospital shortly after 7pm.
A fire service spokeswoman said: "The ring had to be cut off from her ring finger. It was removed from her finger using a ring cutter."
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment