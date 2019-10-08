Menu

Woman's wedding ring cut off by firefighters at Shrewsbury hospital

By Nick Humphreys | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Firefighters had to cut a woman's wedding ring from her finger at hospital in Shrewsbury after it became stuck.

Firefighters attended the hospital to cut the woman's wedding ring off

A crew was despatched to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital at around 6.30pm on Monday after receiving an urgent call.

A ring cutter was used to free the woman's finger and crews left the hospital shortly after 7pm.

A fire service spokeswoman said: "The ring had to be cut off from her ring finger. It was removed from her finger using a ring cutter."

