Shropshire Star gets starring role on Shrewsbury Monopoly board

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

The Shropshire Star will be featured on the Fleet Street space in the brand new Shrewsbury Monopoly game, which is out next month.

The Shrewsbury Monopoly game is out on November 15

The wait will, soon be over, with the game out on November 15. And to buy the county’s dedicated newspaper will set back players back 220 Monopoly Dollars.

To build a house on the Star will cost players 36 Monopoly Dollars. And a hotel? Just over 1,000 Monopoly Dollars.

When the Monopoly game was conceived in 1935 the red ‘Fleet Street’ space represented the home of the British newspaper industry.

Nearly a century on, with the last printing presses having left Fleet Street - victims of new technology and new economics - it is still the industry’s spiritual home.

Jake Houghton, custom games executive at Winning Moves UK makers of this unique version under official license from Monopoly owners, Hasbro - said: “The Shropshire Star has been and is the must-read newspaper for Shrewsbury and Shropshire for many generations. The Fleet Street location we feel is the perfect fit. We are delighted to welcome the Star onto this much-loved space.”

The Shrewsbury Chronicle also features in the game too – on a Chance location.

