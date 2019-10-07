Advertising
Shrewsbury firefighters search river after loose canoe spotted
Firefighters scoured the River Severn after reports of a stray canoe in Shrewsbury.
Six fire crews were called to Sydney Close at about 7pm on Sunday when members of the public reported seeing a loose canoe in a nearby weir, but after a thorough search using their own boat the firefighters did not find any people.
A spokeswoman for the Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said that the canoe was recovered and had been in the water for one or two days.
