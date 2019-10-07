Menu

Shrewsbury firefighters search river after loose canoe spotted

By Rob Smith | Shrewsbury | News | Published: | Last Updated:

Firefighters scoured the River Severn after reports of a stray canoe in Shrewsbury.

Six fire crews were called to Sydney Close at about 7pm on Sunday when members of the public reported seeing a loose canoe in a nearby weir, but after a thorough search using their own boat the firefighters did not find any people.

A spokeswoman for the Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said that the canoe was recovered and had been in the water for one or two days.

