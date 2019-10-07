80-year-old Shrewsbury netball player marks milestone birthday on the court

Tilly Bancroft has been going along to the Wednesday morning Walking Netball sessions at The Sports Village in Shrewsbury for over a year.

She decided to join the group when she was looking for a new hobby, and says she is "not one for knitting circles".

Not only does she take part in the walking netball every week, she chooses to walk into town to get the bus out to Sundorne, rather than get a lift with one of her teammates.

Tilly said she hadn’t played netball since school, but she definitely hasn’t forgotten the moves.

Shrewsbury Walking Netball Club is coached by Carol Pritchard and is always happy to welcome new members.