Police 'extremely concerned' for welfare of missing Shrewsbury teenager, aged 15

By Kirsten Rawlins | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

A teenage girl from Shrewsbury has gone missing leaving police and her family 'extremely concerned'.

Ashleigh Jennings

Ashleigh Jennings, 15, was last seen on Tuesday, October 1 at Shrewsbury Train Station boarding a train bound for Manchester Piccadilly at approximately 4.50pm.

She is then believed to have made her way to the Huddersfield area, but West Mercia Police say her location is not known.

Ashleigh was last seen wearing a light blue long sleeve tight top, black jeans black leather jacket. She was also carrying a large bag containing clothing and cosmetics.

She is 5ft 4ins in height and has a nose piercing.

Police say Ashleigh’s family and officers are extremely concerned for her welfare and urge anyone with information to contact them as soon as possible, quoting incident number 772s of October 1, 2019.

Officers are also urging Ashleigh to make contact with her family or police just to let them know she is safe and well 'as her wellbeing is everyone’s sole concern'.

Those with any information should call West Mercia Police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

