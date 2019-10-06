OktoberFest comes to Shrewsbury for the third time

The Shropshire OktoberFest held over the weekend meant hundreds of different beers from all over the world were on offer in Shrewsbury's Quarry park on Friday and Saturday.

It included rich varieties of ales and ciders, as well as dedicated areas for gin, lager and wine.

As well as the alcohol on offer, there were comedians and about 20 live music acts to entertain the drinkers.

Charlotte Utting and Hayley Townsend graduated from the University Centre Shrewsbury last month, and came to the festival on both days to enjoy the musical events.

Charlotte, 22, said: "I really enjoyed the atmosphere and the variety of music, some of the prices surprised me as I didn't expect there to be so much to do and so many options for drinks.

"I was expecting to pay more for a drink but there's so much variety and really good brewers here, and so many."

Plenty of people came in lederhosen for the festival There was plenty of music throughout the two-day festival to complement the atmosphere Adam and Katie Roberts from Wem enjoyed the entertainment in the Quarry Drinkers enjoying the festival James Renton, Jackie Yeomans, Sue Bromley and Dave Bromley dress authentically for the Oktober Festival

Hayley, 21, said: "I enjoyed the silent disco as it was a nice touch and really good fun, I worked with the organisation at the Shropshire Kids Festival and they put together fun events for everyone, prices are really reasonable for what you get."

Advertising

Organiser Beth Heath of Shropshire Festivals was delighted with how the OktoberFest, the third of its kind, went.

"It's been absolutely flipping fantastic," she said. "It's just running like a dream.

"It seems Shrewsbury people want to be part of it. We've got about 200 different beers here, we've had the new Hencote wine bar from Shrewsbury and they've been surprised by how busy it's been.

"It's been very busy, lots of people in lederhosen everywhere. We've got visitors from all over the world.

Advertising

"The comedians have had a great time. Everyone's really gone for it.

"We've got a silent disco for the first time this year, that has been absolutely crammed.

"We bring in something new every year, we have got to keep mixing it up and this year we seem to have cracked it."