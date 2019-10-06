County campaigners to join 'International Rebellion'

The group, which is campaigning for immediate action to address climate change, is organising an 'International Rebellion', which starts tomorrow morning in London.

Groups will be joining the action in cities across the world.

Members of Shropshire's Extinction Rebellion groups have travelled to London to take part in the action, with a group leaving from Frankwell Car Park in Shrewsbury by bus today morning.

Jonjo Evans, a member of Extinction Rebellion from Oswestry, was one of those joining the action and he said he felt it is the only was to force movement over changes to climate change policy.

He said: "The Government does not seem to be doing anything, or even recognising climate change so this seems the only way forward – non violent direct action, seems the way to go. People have tried marches, signing petitions for the past 30 years and it has had no effect. I think the small amount of disruption this causes is an acceptable price to pay to get some movement."

Jamie Russell, a 45 year old writer who is a member of the Shrewsbury Extinction Rebellion group, said there was frustration at a lack of action from government.

He also questioned why Shropshire Council had not yet taken action despite declaring a 'climate emergency' earlier this year.

He said that he felt compelled to join the campaign to ensure the world is fit for the future, and for future generations.

He said: "Basically I am terrified for my children's future. I have got two girls, one 12 and one eight, and everything I have seen in terms of science says that what is coming down the pipe is really bad.

"Whether it is scientists from the UN, David Attenborough, they are all saying it is catastrophic and we are facing an unprecedented emergency never seen before in human history."