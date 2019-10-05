Shrewsbury college principal in seventh Royal Parks half marathon

Neil Hawkins, principal of Concord College, is seeking support for the run which takes place on October 13.

He said: “UNICEF is a wonderful charity that aims to give support to every child in danger.

"Its work ranges from helping those suffering from domestic abuse and neglect to those facing famine, disease and war.

“Children are our future and they are also the most vulnerable and impressionable members of society.

UNICEF’s work changes lives. At Concord, we lead privileged lives in a beautiful setting with fantastic facilities, secure support and the privilege of three meals a day.

“This is something that many children can only dream of. It is for this reason that I keep trying to run this event each year.”

He added that over the last six years the Concord community has raised over £200K in support of UNICEF.

Anyone wishing to support his run for UNICEF can do so at justgiving.com/fundraising/Neil-Hawkins10