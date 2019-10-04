Van hits shop after rolling down Shrewsbury street after handbrake fails

The vehicle avoided cars and pedestrians as it rolled down Wyle Cop at around 11am, only stopping when it veered onto the pavement and hit the shop front of Wyle Blue World, near the bottom of the hill.

The van was being driven by an employee of NiBS Ltd, a battery manufacturer based in Four Crosses, Llanymynech.

It had been parked up while the driver helped set up for a charity event.

The company's operations manager Mike Easton said: "The van was being used for non-business purposes at the time.

"The exact circumstances are not known yet but it seems the handbrake failed.

"Thankfull no-one was injured and there was only minor damage."