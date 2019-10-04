Final preparations to race made

Crowds are expected to line the 13.1mile route which takes runners through the historic heart of the town and past its many timbered buildings and then out in to the countryside.

Organisers are hopeful that further rainfall fails to materialise and that the event can take place. Any changes to the route will be updated on social media and the organiser's website.

Roads in and around Shrewsbury will be temporarily closed on Sunday morning.

The race starts at 9am at the West Mids Showground on Berwick Road with roads being closed to traffic beforehand for the set-up operation.

The route takes runners through the town centre and out of town along Ellesmere Road (A528), Huffley Lane, and Berwick Road (B5067) before returning to the showground.

Roads will be reopened as the race progresses and when the last runners come through and the event is expected to be complete by approximately 12.45pm.

It’s anticipated that the town centre part of the route will be reopened from approximately 11am.

Anyone competing or watching and arriving by car are being reminded that all car parks will be open as usual.

Abbey Foregate and Frankwell car parks are the easiest to get to whilst the race is on, and parking is free in both these car parks on Sundays.

And, although there will be some disruption to traffic, shops and businesses in the town will be open as usual.

The affected roads are Berwick Rd (B5067), Huffley Lane, Ellesmere Road (A528), Coton Hill, Castle Gates, Castle Street, St Marys Street, Dogpole, Wyle Cop, English Bridge, Longden Coleham, Kingsland Road, Kennedy Road, Ashton Road, Butler Road, Town Walls, Belmont, High Street, Shoplatch, Barker Street, Claremont Bank, The Quarry, Victoria Avenue, Smithfield Road, Chester Street and Coton Hill.