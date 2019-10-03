Mother of son was killed when hit by car in Shrewsbury thanks 'courageous' taxi driver who tried to save him

Michael Francis Jarnot died on October 3, 2018 at the age of 30, when he was hit by a Range Rover on Wenlock Road, Shrewsbury, just after 9pm.

At an inquest held the day before the first anniversary of Mr Jarnot’s death, former taxi driver James Hart described how he heard the impact of the collision while waiting for a customer outside the Peacock Inn.

He said: “All of a sudden I heard a loud noise, I looked across and saw the vehicle. I didn’t see Michael I just heard a massive noise.

“My customer came out and I turned to drive off and that was when I saw that Michael had been hit.

“I got out and started resuscitation. There were other people who came out of the pub and a lady from the hospital came and took over from me.”

Mr Hart said he had first aid training from his past military career and previously working as a support worker.

Yannick Jarnot, Michael’s father, asked Mr Hart: “Did you share the last moments of my son’s life with him?”

Mr Hart said he was not able to answer as Michael was unresponsive when he got to him, and no pulse could be found.

Karen Jarnot, Michael’s mother, said: “Can I just say what incredible courage you showed and thank you for what you did for Michael.

'Tremendous courage'

“I understand you were in the army and it must have brought back terrible memories.

“You showed tremendous courage which really should be commended.”

The driver of the Range Rover, Shrewsbury business owner Richard Carver-Richards, also gave evidence at the inquest.

He said he had been driving home down Wenlock Road, past an area of roadworks, and was passing the Peacock Inn when he felt a bump to the front of his car.

Mr Carver-Richards braked, checked his mirrors and over his shoulder, but could not see anything, and assumed he had hit a cone from the roadworks.

He carried on his journey but further down the road decided to pull over and check if there was any damage to his vehicle. On seeing there were some marks, he called his wife and headed back to the scene, by which point police and paramedics had arrived and he was informed he had his a person.

Michael had died at the scene from chest injuries.

“I was in complete shock, I had no idea,” said Mr Carver-Richards.

“I didn’t see anything and I didn’t think it was particularly serious, or I would have stopped immediately.”

PC Tim Viner, forensic collision investigator said the conditions were dark despite street lighting and floodlights from the pub, and described how Mr Carver-Richards would have had his vision impaired by the headlights of an oncoming vehicle. It is believed Mr Jarnot was pushing or riding his bike across the road but was blocked from Mr Carver-Richards’ view by an oncoming vehicle.

Marks to the Range Rover suggested Mr Jarnot had been projected onto the windscreen and over the top of the car. Mr Carver-Richards could not explain how he did not see anything.

'Tragic'

Mr was wearing dark clothing and the bicycle was also dark coloured, and he was not wearing a helmet.

Ms Jarnot said these factors were not relevant, as her son had died from chest injuries, and were “victim blaming”.

A file was prepared by the police and submitted to the crown prosecution service regarding charging Mr Carver-Richards with causing death by careless driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident, but the CPS decided not to prosecute.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, concluded that Mr Jarnot died as the result of a road traffic collision.

He described it as a “tragic set of circumstances”.

Mr Ellery added: “I commend Mr Hart for the actions he took and also the others who did their bit to try to save Michael at the time.

“On the balance of probabilities I accept Mr Carver-Richards’ evidence.

“The evidence suggests Michael crossed the road behind an oncoming vehicle to Mr Carver-RIchards, and Mr Carver-Richards says he did not see him.”