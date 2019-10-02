Sign up for golf day in Steve's memory

The first ‘Nolly Cup’ will take place at The Shropshire, in Muxton, Telford, in tribute to Steve Newman, from Shrewsbury, who died in November 2017 at the age of 50 after being diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML) the year before.

A foundation set up in Steve’s memory – the Steve Newman Blue Sky Foundation – has already raised thousands to help patients undergoing treatment for Leukaemia at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, through a variety of events including a quiz night and 10k run.

Steve was a keen golfer and a past captain, secretary, and treasurer of the Midland News Association Golf Society.

He also organised the Ryder Cup golf competition between the Express & Star and Shropshire Star, captaining both teams in the process.

“Steve was a fabulous golfer and some of our best memories of him revolve around the golf course,” said one of the organisers, Nathan Rous.

“Holding a golf day in his memory is a fitting tribute to a much-loved and much-missed friend, husband, father and colleague, known to many as Nolly.”

There are still a handful of spaces available for Friday’s event.

Participation costs £40 per head, with a bacon roll on arrival, 18 holes and lunch afterwards.

Advertising

Positive attitude

Nathan added: “We’ve had a lot of support from friends, local businesses and the golfing community at large so it should be a fantastic day – the first of many!”

The family launched the Steve Newman Blue Sky Foundation to represent the optimism, positive attitude and hope that Steve displayed, with the ambition of one day finding a cure for leukaemia.

Money raised will go to the Oncology and Haematology departments at RSH.

Advertising

Steve’s wife Susan said: “Steve never once faltered in his pure determination to conquer this cruel disease, and resume normal life again.

"Receiving treatment at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and a bone marrow transplant at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, consultants and nursing staff alike soon began to recognise the unique bravery and relentless positivity Steve showed throughout his intense treatment. Even in his darkest of days, he would be on top of his game.

“Steve was a thoughtful and kind man with a sense of humour and a very forward thinking attitude to resolving any given situation. Through our fundraising we will honour his name by our continuous efforts to fulfil his legacy in finding a cure.”

Any players wishing to get involved can email info@stevebluesky.com or call 07976 977149.