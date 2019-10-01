Shrewsbury women Brave the Shave for Macmillan - in pictures and video

Margaret Mapp and Sharon Whitney, who both work behind the deli counter at the Tesco Extra in Battlefield, Shrewsbury, 'braved the shave' for Macmillan Cancer Support after both losing loved ones to the disease.

Brave the Shave in Shrewsbury

Kate Thomas, Macmillan fundraising manager for Shropshire said: "They were right at the entrance of the store with lots of people watching and filming.

"They were holding hands as their heads were shaved, it was really sweet.

"It is a huge thing for ladies to do but they were smiling all the way through.

Margaret Mapp The pair Brave the Shave Before the challenge Before the challenge Sharon Whitney Sharon Whitney

"They are very popular with their colleagues and customers so they had a lot of support.

"On behalf of Macmillan, I want to say a big thank you for doing what they have done."