Shrewsbury women Brave the Shave for Macmillan - in pictures and video

By Keri Trigg | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Shoppers popping into their local supermarket were greeted with an unusual sight at the entrance as two staff members had their heads shaved for charity.

Margaret Mapp and Sharon Whitney, who both work behind the deli counter at the Tesco Extra in Battlefield, Shrewsbury, 'braved the shave' for Macmillan Cancer Support after both losing loved ones to the disease.

Kate Thomas, Macmillan fundraising manager for Shropshire said: "They were right at the entrance of the store with lots of people watching and filming.

"They were holding hands as their heads were shaved, it was really sweet.

"It is a huge thing for ladies to do but they were smiling all the way through.

"They are very popular with their colleagues and customers so they had a lot of support.

"On behalf of Macmillan, I want to say a big thank you for doing what they have done."

Keri Trigg

By Keri Trigg
Reporter

Reporter for the Shropshire Star and Shrewsbury Chronicle based in Shrewsbury.

