Rescue boat called out to Shrewsbury river incident
A water rescue unit was deployed on to the River Severn in Shrewsbury in the early hours of the morning to reports of a person threatening to jump.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a report of a person threatening to jump from the English Bridge in to the waters below at 3.42am.
Three fire engines, from Shrewsbury and Wellington were sent to the scene and an operations officers also attended.
A boat was launched in to the water but a rescue was not required. The incident was left in the control of officers from West Mercia Police.
