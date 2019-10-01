More rain for Shropshire

Hundreds of acres of farmland are underwater today and the barriers on the River Severn remain up in Shrewsbury with Frankwell car park closed.

Police have warned motorists of floods and surface water affecting scores of roads across the region. Roads are completely under water in the Melverley are and there are also problems in areas including the A49 at Onibury, the Telford to Tenbury Wells road, and roads around Nesscliffe and Ellesmere.

Powys Highways said that the A490 Welshpool airport road was closed due to flooding.

The Environment Agency said the rivers could continue rising until tomorrow when there is a dry weather window although the peak is not expected to reach Shrewsbury until Wednesday afternoon.

There are two flood alerts in Shropshire, on the River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and Melverley and one over the north Wales border on the River Dee south of Llangollen.

Lesser flood warnings are in place for the length of the River Severn in Shropshire, the Upper Severn and Vyrnwy in mid Wales and on the Cound and Rea brooks and the Rivers Tern and Perry.

The environment agency said: Flooding is affecting low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley. Other locations that may be affected include Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses."