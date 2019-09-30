Shropshire tech conference is a hit, says council

Now in its third year, Shropshire’s annual Tech Conference led by Shropshire Council took place earlier this week at Theatre Severn and venues across Shrewsbury.

Headlining Tech Severn was former Gadget show host and six-time Guinness World Records holder Jason Bradbury, who along with compere of the day BBC Radio Shropshire’s Ryan Kennedy, kicked off the event with style, with a grand entrance from Jason arriving on stage on his hover board.

In his presentation Jason offered a glimpse of technology of the future, talking with passion and energy about all things AI, VR, AGI and the exponential curve, and where technology could be in just 10 years.

The event showcased some of the best digital and technical solutions to help support people, businesses and the environment. Attendees included representatives from local government, health, business, education and housing sectors, who got to hear about the latest innovations in housing, technology-enabled care, education, modern methods of construction, Digi-health, eco and green technology.

From flying drones, assistive technology, new building design, care data, health and wellbeing, use of social media to promote businesses and stories. Visitors also had the opportunity to try out a host of activities from electric cars, walking through the Serengeti through VR headsets, to experiencing the world from the perspective of those suffering from dementia, through a simulator.

Jason said; “I am hugely enthusiastic about this event. I think there’s a model here that a lot of counties could really do well to observe. The model in question here is about short, punchy, engaging talks with really good talent up on the stage with some really interesting stories and personal journeys’.

“We also got to play with lots of cool technology. The dementia simulator was really interesting in terms of using immersive technology to give you an experience that helps you to empathise around some of the challenges that those unfortunately enough to suffer from dementia, was a real eye opener.”

Councillor Dean Carroll, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care, Health and Climate Change said: “I was absolutely taken back by the top quality organisations, speakers and presentations at Tech Severn. The event offered representatives from all industries, the opportunity to understand what technological possibilities and solutions are out there, and provided a fantastic arena for people to network, exchange ideas and start to think outside the box.

“What was important to me is that the event highlighted the importance of ensuring that technology enhances, rather than replaces, human interaction in Social Care. I loved hearing all the inspiring and motivational stories from our speakers and left feeling really excited and inspired of what’s out there to help improve the lives of Shropshire residents and our environment.”

Andy Begley, Executive Director of Adult Services at Shropshire Council added: “Tech Severn is a great opportunity to bring technology, innovation and creativity together.

“This was a fantastic event which saw an amazing amount of knowledge and expertise generated and shared. The innovation and technology on show gave us some fascinating insights and an opportunity to look at how potential solutions can improve our homes and lives.

“There was a really buzz, I was so impressed with the informative, inventive and entertaining, talks, immersive experiences, and topical debates from our thought-provoking guest speakers. I must admit it was at times, pretty mind blowing."