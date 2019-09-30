Horsebox fire was deliberate

Shropshire Fire & Rescue said the incident at Wykey, Ruyton XI Towns, had been confirmed as deliberate by the fire investigation team.

Three crews had been called out at around 1am to reports of a fire involving a motorised horsebox and garages at the property.

The teams spent around an hour putting out the fire.

Writing on Twitter Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service appealed for any witnesses, saying: "Crews were called to a Horsebox on fire in Wykey, Ruyton XI Towns.

"Fire Investigation called out confirmed deliberate.

"If you have any information contact West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."