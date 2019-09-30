Domestic abuse victim's fear for her children’s safety after council blunder

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she is now considering relocating for a second time.

The problem occurred when minutes from a court hearing, which contained her address in Shrewsbury, were sent to her ex-partner despite a ruling he was not know.

The victim said: “This is such a serious issue that can lead people to serious harm.

“The council, especially the safeguarding department, should keep you safe. The fact that they have done this is absolutely appalling.

'Voices matter'

“Victim’s voices matter. Lots of people who are victims struggle to come forward.

“So to move and remain anonymous is paramount to victims’ safety and for the council to disregard that and give the perpetrator the information, it could put their life at risk.”

In a response, the council said it had conducted a full investigation.

Advertising

It said an “error occurred” during a checking process and a warning stating the address must not be sent was “missed”.

The mother, in her 30s, added: “We all settled in Shrewsbury and it was nice to not have to look over your shoulder or be constantly fearful that he would just turn up. I started to live my life relatively fear free and not just survive.

“I am now in a position where I will have to consider a relocation in order to remain safe.”

Tom Mullen, data protection officer at Shropshire Council, said: “Any such breaches are taken very seriously and are thoroughly investigated to reduce any risks.

“Where required, any breaches are also reported to the Information Commissioner’s Office.”

The council added a number of changes had now been implemented including the removal of addresses in future documents of a similar nature.