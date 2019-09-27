Inquests opened into deaths of women in Church Stretton A49 crash

Eunice Osborne, 79 of Vineyard Road, Wellington, Telford, died when the Hyundai i10 she was driving was in collision with a Fiat Panda carrying 94-year-old Ada Risdale, from Newport, Gwent.

The accident happened on Saturday, September 14, on the A49 close to Church Stretton.

A police investigation in to the cause of the crash is ongoing. Both women were confirmed dead at the scene.

The inquests will take place at the coroner's court, Shirehall, Shrewsbury on January 8 2020.