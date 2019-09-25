Workshops on how to handle man's best friend

The ‘Be Dog Smart’ workshops, which also cover what it takes to keep a dog happy and healthy, support a range of curriculum subjects and tailored lessons can be created to suit the needs of the pupils.

Dogs Trust Education and Community Officer, Alison Donald, said: “Dogs Trust is committed to making sure we can live happily alongside dogs at home and when we’re out and about, so I deliver fun, free, interactive workshops in primary schools throughout the year.

"Whether children own dogs or not it is important that they learn how to interact with unknown dogs in the correct way, learn what to do if they are scared and develop a respect and empathy for dogs they know and live with.”

The workshops cover aspects of how to live happily with a dog such as never approaching them whilst they are eating or sleeping and also how a child should approach a dog they don’t know when they are out and about.

Alison added: “Whilst being around dogs can have so many wonderful benefits for young people, the simple fact is that any dog can bite or snap if worried, scared or hurt. Many of these bites are preventable and at Dogs Trust we believe educating children, as well as other family members, about dog safety, is the first step to preventing such incidents.

“In the workshops we teach the basics such as when not to approach a dog, how you can safely introduce yourself to a dog you don’t know and for children more nervous of dogs, how to feel more confident when around them.

“We hope that by helping young people understand how to behave around dogs we can help everyone enjoy all the joy a canine companion can bring.”

If you would like to discuss booking a workshop at your school or a local community venue, call Alison on 01952 771405 or e-mail her at Alison.donald@dogstrust.org.uk To find out more go to bedogsmart.org.uk