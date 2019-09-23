Shrewsbury father and son serving together in Army reserves

Nick Reader, 52, and Luke Reader, 22, from Shrewsbury, are now serving in the same battalion at Shropshire's local Infantry Army Reserve Unit.

After completing his initial training, Luke joined the reserves that his father had been serving under for 32 years.

Nick said he has never pushed Luke to join, but maybe it juts rubbed off on him as he was growing up.

"Luke has seen me all these years and grown up with me serving, putting my uniform on and going away at weekends," he said. "I have never pushed him into it.

"He joined army cadets when he was around 13 and he did really well with that. Then he joined the reserves two years ago before he went to university.

Fantastic

"He is finishing his last year at University of Wales Trinity Saint David and wants to join the regular army after that.

"It's a great thought because I have made a lot of friends during my time serving over the years - we meet up on Tuesdays and weekends. And now, for my own son to be there, it seems natural really. We are crossing paths now."

Nick joined the reserves in 1987 when he was 21-years-old. Now, it has come full circle as he will be serving alongside his 22-year-old son.

Luke said: "I have a year left at university, after which I intend to join the regular army. My experience so far with E Company has been fantastic, that's why I intend to join as a full time Officer with the Rifles in the future."

The E Company have drill sessions every Tuesday evening at the Copthorne Barracks in Shrewsbury, 7.30pm to 9.30pm.