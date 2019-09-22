Advertising
A49 down to one lane after crash near Shrewsbury
Part of the A49 is down to one lane after a crash near Shrewsbury.
The collision at Preston Brockhurst, north of Shrewsbury, happened at about 1.30pm.
Police and fire crews attended to clear the scene.
Jim Barker of the Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said at 2.10pm that one lane had re-opened while West Mercia Police awaited the recovery of the vehicle involved.
