Shropshire firm is top of the pecks

By Toby Neal | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Shropshire-based CJ Wildlife has shown itself to be high in the pecking order by winning an award for one of its bird feeders.

Winner – Rachel Schofield, CJ Wildlife sales and marketing co-ordinator with Grow Your Own magazine editor Laura Hillier (left) and right, judge Katie Lane.

The Aura peanut feeder guardian pack won a Highly Commended award at Glee 2019, a garden and outdoor trade show at the NEC in Birmingham.

The metal Aura feeder is designed to ensure smaller birds can feed in peace without being driven away by larger and more aggressive birds, and it also restricts the predations of squirrels.

CJ Wildlife had been shortlisted for Best Wildlife Product by Grow Your Own magazine, which chose Glee 2019 to announce the winners.

CJ Wildlife at Upton Magna sells a range of products for garden birds, hedgehogs, squirrels, bats and insects.

Rachel Schofield of the firm said: “To be recognised for our quality products in such a large industry is very rewarding. We continually strive to develop ranges for wildlife that really work for them and in turn have a beneficial impact on people’s interaction with nature”

Shrewsbury Local Hubs News
