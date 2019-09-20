Manchester City star makes surprise appearance at Shrewsbury kids' football tournament

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho was a surprise guest at Shrewsbury School's inter-school six-a-side tournament, and happily signed autographs and took pictures with several awe-struck children.

Even better, it was the second famous footballer Ted had seen that day. Shrewsbury boy Joe Hart had been in the area at another football tournament in the town that morning.

Ted's father Darren, who was there to watch his son play for Priory Under 13s, couldn't believe his eyes when he realised who the Brazilian was.

Fernandinho with Freddie Jones

Darren said: "He arrived in his top of the range Bentley and he just sat there quietly with two or three of his family who were there watching the game.

"One by one people began to notice him. He was perfectly happy to sign autographs and have pictures with the boys and it was great to see him interact with the lads making their day all the more special.

"His son looked like he was one of the under 11s. He even had a kick around to help them warm up."

Fernandinho with the St Georges under 11s team

Advertising

He said that even though Ted is a Manchester United fan, Fernandinho is one of his "icons".

The tournament included schools from around Shropshire and from further afield, including from the Manchester area.

Darren explained that earlier on the same day, he had spotted Joe Hart at the venue of another football tournament Ted had been playing in in Shrewsbury.