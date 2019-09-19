Shrewsbury and Craven Arms railway stations to be overhauled as part of £194 million revamp

The rail operator has revealed its scheme of work for the next 15 years in which the at Shrewsbury and Craven Arms will be among those overhauled.

Ken Skates, Welsh Assembly Member and minister for the economy and transport said: "Transport for Wales’ Station Improvement Vision will see a £194 million investment in railway stations across Wales, over the next 15 years.

"Transport for Wales continue to deliver on their ambitious plans to transform the transport sector and create an integrated, accessible network of which Wales can be proud.

Craven Arms Railway Station

"The vision provides a breakdown of the improvement works to be carried out at various stations across the country. It reveals that, as a very minimum, each station included in the programme will have free WiFi, improved shelters, CCTV, improved provision for cycle storage and improved passenger information."

He added: "Where possible, Transport for Wales will also create new retail facilities and spaces for community use as part of these enhancements, as well as introducing a Secure Station Accreditation programme to make stations safer and more welcoming for customers.

"Additionally, the creation of at least 1,500 additional car parking spaces across the network will make it easier for people to leave their car and use public transport."

The improvement programme will vary greatly from station to station based on a range of factors, from the geography of the station and whether it’s a listed building, to commercial factors with current leases and how many passengers typically use the station.

Shrewsbury:

Shrewsbury has been identified as a Hub Station. TfW aims to:

Improve the quality of ticket retailing facilities

Improve the quantity and quality of commercial retail facilities

Significantly improve cycle storage capacity

Where feasible, provide additional car parking spaces

Provide new and improved digital passenger display information screens

Provide new and improved signage and wayfinding

Provide new digital multi-modal transport information including bus real-time information facilities

Fully refurbish waiting areas

Provide recycling centres for sustainable litter collection.

Work is set to start in 2020.

Craven Arms:

Craven Arms has been named as an interchange station and improvement and upgrade work is set to start in 2021.

There will also be a phased programme of work at every other station in the TfW region stating in 2020 which will see improved CCTV, new and enhanced cycle storage facilities and new waiting shelters and seating.

Colin Lea, commercial and customer experience director, for TfW Rail Services said: “We know that first impressions really do count and when it comes to the railway your first impression will always be at the station.

"At Transport for Wales we manage 247 station in communities across Wales and England. They’re the gateways to our communities and we’re passionate about making them the best they can be.”