From China to Shrewsbury for superfan Dan (it's a good job Town won)

Professor Dan Haugh set off from his home in Linzhou in the Henan province on Monday morning.

He caught a train to Canton and then flew to Hong Kong. Then it was a 12-hour flight to Heathrow before heading north to Shrewsbury, reaching the town in time for the 7pm kick-off against Southend last night.

The 44-year-old season ticket holder has been spending the summer in Linzhou with his wife Ying Lin and three-year-old twin boys Stan and Vince.

The family live in China for two months each year, where Dan, who has been following Town for 39 years, writes before returning to his post as a professor of politics at the University of Sussex.

"I had to come back for the academic term, which starts shortly and thought it was the ideal opportunity to come and see Town play in the first game of the season," he said.

"Southend is not a great team and I am full of confidence that this season will be great for the Town as they have a very good team. "

His confidence paid off as Shrewsbury won 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller.