Shrewsbury pub commended for quality of real ale

Montgomery's Tower, in Lower Claremont Bank, has been acclaimed by members of the town's Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) branch.

The pub is now listed in CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2020, one of the UK's best-selling beer and pub guide.

CAMRA branch members in the area chose the Wetherspoon pub following regular visits to check on the quality of the real ales on offer.

They also took into account customer service, decor and the overall atmosphere.

Lewis Hope, manager of Montgomery's Tower, said: "I am delighted that Montgomery’s Tower has been recognised for the quality of its real ales by CAMRA members.

“We offer our customers an excellent range of real ales at all times, including those from regional brewers and microbrewers, as well as hosting our own beer festivals.

“Staff at the pub work hard to ensure that the real ales on offer are kept in first-class condition at all times and the pub’s inclusion in the guide highlights this.”

A CAMRA spokesman said: "Montgomery’s Tower deserves its place in the Good Beer Guide 2020.

“It is our belief that if a licensee serves an excellent pint of real ale, then everything else in the pub, including customer service, quality of food and atmosphere, are likely to be of an equally high standard.”