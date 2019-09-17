Shrewsbury nature reserve wins gold in national awards

The results were announced at an awards ceremony in Birmingham last week.

The judges took time out on their tour of the town whilst judging the Small City category in July and were given a guided tour of the Rea Brook Valley Nature Reserve by Shrewsbury Town Council’s Countryside and Open Space team.

The Rea Brook Valley is the largest and most visited nature reserve managed by Shrewsbury Town Council and its status as a Local Nature Reserve is national recognition of its importance as a haven for wildlife and a place for people to enjoy.

Councillor Keith Roberts, chairman of the Shrewsbury in Bloom committee, said: “It is a great testament to the hard work by the Town Council’s Countryside and Open Space team that we have won this Gold award and is recognition of the vital role that our parks and open spaces play in our communities. The site, which has been shaped over hundreds of years by early settlers, monks and farmers, provides a great place for people to enjoy the natural environment.”

Matt Wilcoxon, Shrewsbury Town Council’s Countryside and Open Space Team Leader, added: “This is great news for the team and we are delighted to have won a Gold award. It’s an acknowledgement of the hard work that both the Town Council’s Countryside and Open Space staff and our volunteers have undertaken to maintain this valuable green corridor so close to the town centre.

“Our volunteer work parties help us with much of our management work throughout the year, and with their commitment, we are able to provide the facilities enjoyed by so many people who visit the Rea Brook Valley each year.”

The site is within walking distance of many schools and colleges it is well used by play and study groups. As well as being popular with local dog walkers, the long distance Shropshire Way runs along the site, brining hikers from further afield. With the purchase of a permit, fishing is allowed along the brook and provides the perfect opportunity for wildlife watching.